MERS-CoV case recorded in Philippines

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Philippines confirmed a case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome corona virus (MERS).

Report informs referring to Reuters, the infected person came to the country from Saudi Arabia.

Previously, it was reported that 186 people were infected with the virus of MERS in South Korea.

The test results released at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday showed that the patient had a low viral load of MERS-CoV.

DOH spokesperson Lyndon Lee-Suy said the patient was already on the 14th day of the incubation period of the virus when he was tested. This means that the risk of transmission to other passengers in the same flight with the patient is lower.

The DOH is monitoring eight people who had close contact with the patient. One of them, who was coughing, is also confined at the RITM, while the rest are quarantined at home.

MERS patients show symptoms similar to those who have flu, such as fever with cough and colds.