Angela Merkel warns of Balkan war

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that building border fences across Europe could spark war in the Balkans as she ups her rhetoric justifying opening Germany to an unstaunchable invasion of Middle East migrants, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Speaking at a conference in Darmstadt in the south of the country, Mrs. Merkel said that if Germany completely closed its border to Austria then military conflict would be the only outcome.

The embattled chancellor, who is increasingly being seen as isolated as the migrant crisis threatens her political future, said that the fence already built by Hungary on its border with Serbia “will build up fault lines“ between the states in the Balkan region, many of whom were involved in a bloody war in the 1990s.

“I don’t want to it to happen that military conflict is once again necessary there,” Mrs. Merkel said, adding that while she didn’t want to be a harbinger of doom, escalations into violence can happen without warning. Then she reiterated her country’s open door policy: “Germany will help all people who are looking for protection from wars and persecution.”

Germany restricted the number of entry points for migrants arriving from Austria to five border crossings on Saturday, in a bid to control the influx of thousands flowing daily into the country.