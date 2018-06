Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a meeting with new French President Emmanuel Macron on May 15 in Berlin.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the German Government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said.

"The Federal Chancellor will receive new French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday evening", he said at a briefing without specifying the plan for the French leader's visit.