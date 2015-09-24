Merkel says Assad must have role in Syria talks

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad must be involved in peace talks to end the Syrian war. Her words come as the West shows signs of softening its stance towards the leader, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Efforts to end the conflict in Syria must reach out to Assad, as well as other regional players, including allies of the Syrian leader, Merkel said on Thursday.

"We have to speak with many actors, this includes Assad, but others as well," Merkel said in a press conference at the end of the EU summit. "Not only with the United States of America, Russia, but with important regional partners, Iran, and Sunni countries such as Saudi Arabia."

In late August, Merkel had said she would welcome Iran - which like Russia has given Assad its backing - playing a part in the discussions. Most Western countries have sought to exclude Iran from talks on Syria. Iran is viewed as one of Assad's strongest allies.