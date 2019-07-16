Merkel once again sits through national anthem

Contrary to the protocol, German Chancellor Angela Merkel again sat through the national anthem, Report informs citing TASS.

It is noted that it happened during her meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu.

During the Protocol hearing, they both listened to the anthem sitting.

And the change of Protocol — when the heads of government are sitting during the anthems — is held for the second time.

Notably, for the first time the German Chancellor listened to the anthem sitting at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark in Berlin. Then the Protocol was changed specifically at the request of Merkel.