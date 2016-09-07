Merkel: Migrant situation in Germany "many times better"

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Migrant situation in Germany "many times better" than in 2015.

Report informs refererring to the BBC, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during her speech in Bundestag.

In her speech, she noted in particular that the influx of refugees into the country will not reduce the revenue of the Germans themselves, and supported the EU deal with the Turkish authorities on migrants, calling it necessary in the circumstances.

The Chancellor also defended the course of relations between Turkey and Germany, which the current government adheres now, and the agreement on migrant named "a sample", which could be followed by other countries.