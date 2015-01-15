Merkel: Islam belongs to Germany in the same way, as any other confession

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Any isolation of Muslims in Germany or unsubstantiated allegations against them are unacceptable. Report informs citing the ITAR-TASS, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her statement at the Bundestag.

"Any isolation of Muslims in Germany, any baseless suspicion are banned," she said. "We guarantee that the Islamic faith in the framework of our Constitution and other laws may freely confess," added the Federal Chancellor.

Merkel said, "Islam belongs to Germany in the same way, as any other confessions, including Judaism."

"Discrimination and exclusion have no place here", she added.