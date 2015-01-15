 Top
    Close photo mode

    Merkel: Islam belongs to Germany in the same way, as any other confession

    Any isolation of Muslims in Germany is unacceptable

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Any isolation of Muslims in Germany or unsubstantiated allegations against them are unacceptable. Report informs citing the ITAR-TASS, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her statement at the Bundestag.

    "Any isolation of Muslims in Germany, any baseless suspicion are banned," she said. "We guarantee that the Islamic faith in the framework of our Constitution and other laws may freely confess," added the Federal Chancellor.

    Merkel said, "Islam belongs to Germany in the same way, as any other confessions, including Judaism."

    "Discrimination and exclusion have no place here", she added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi