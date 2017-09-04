Merkel: I don't see Turkey ever joining the EU

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel considers that currently, Turkey has no place in the European Union.

Report informs citing the TASS, she said during her debate with candidate for Chief of the German Cabinet of Ministers, social-democrat Martin Schultz.

“I do not see and have never seen Turkey as a member of the EU,” she highlighted.

According to the Chancellor, Berlin may respond to the recent detention of German citizens in Turkey and aggravation of the relations with “economic measures”.

At the same time, in the background of the difference of opinions, she stressed that she did not intend to cut diplomatic relations with Turkey. “Presently, I do not intend to cut diplomatic ties with Turkey.”