Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ “If necessary, leaders of G7 countries are ready to stiffen the sanctions on Russia in case the situation in eastern Ukraine escalates.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters.

“We agree that sanctions could be lifted if the Minsk agreements are fulfilled. If necessary, we are ready to stiffen the sanctions, even though we don’t want to,” she said.