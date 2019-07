German Chancellor Angela Merkel felt unwell during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin because of the intense heat, Report informs citing the Russian media. It is noted that in a minute Merkel changed the position of her hands many times, trying to calm a sudden shiver. The reason could be a strong heat, in Berlin on this day, about 30 degrees of heat.

Zelensky arrived in Berlin on June 18 for a meeting with the German Chancellor.