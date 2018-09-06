Merkel discusses Idlib with Putin and Erdogan

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that she had discussed the situation in Syria, particularly in the province of Idlib, with Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Report informs citing TASS.

"We must avert the humanitarian disaster in Idlib, this will be the major task," she said in an interview with RTL and N-TV channels.

According to her, she discussed the problem with Erdogan and Putin.

The chancellor voiced the opinion that the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib is not ambiguous, since there are radical groups that must be fought, while protecting the civilian population.