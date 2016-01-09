Merkel considers tougher migrant laws

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will consider changes in the law to make it easier to deport migrants who commit crimes after attacks on women in Cologne, Report informs citing the BBC.

"I think there are indications that changes must happen," Ms Merkel said.

"The interior minister and the justice minister are discussing just what we could improve," she added.

The attacks on New Year's Eve have shocked the country and sparked a debate about Germany's open-door policy on migrants.

The police's handling of the events has also been sharply criticised.

The head of the city police force has been suspended from his duties.

Officials from Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrat party are expected to propose that migrants jailed for any length of time should face deportation.