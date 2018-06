Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ / The Bundestag elected Angela Merkel the Chancellor of Germany for the fourth consecutive time, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

"Angela Merkel received the main majority, she was elected Chancellor," said the head of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schaeuble.

The results of a secret voting met with long applause of the deputies.

Notably, the candidacy of Merkel put forward by the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.