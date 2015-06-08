 Top
    ​Merkel, Obama spoke preservation of sanctions against Russia

    Punishment regarding Russia will not be weakened to the full implementation of the Minsk agreement

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Barack Obama called for the preservation of sanctions against Russia, Report informs, this information was posted on Twitter page of Franc-Press.

    It was stressed that the sanctions, according to politicians, wouldn't be weakened until the full implementation of Minsk agreements.

    Earlier it was reported that the Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper has declared the readiness to introduce new sanctions against Russia. He said this during the joint press conference with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

