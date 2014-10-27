​Memorial service for the late president of Total held

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The memorial service for Christophe de Margerie, the late president of the Total oil company was held in Paris.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, relatives and friends of the deceased, French President Francois Hollande, Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Finance Minister Michel Sapin, Internal Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, the Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde, the leadership of the Total company, as well as the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Russian representatives attended the funeral, which was held in church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris.

Cristophe de Margerie died on October 20 in Moscow airport Vnukovo-3. The plane in which he was, collided with a snowplow on the runway, after what the aircraft overturned and exploded. As it turned out later, the snowplow driver was intoxicated.