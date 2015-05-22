Memorandum on granting Ukraine 1.8 billion Euros by the EU sign in Riga

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Memorandum on granting Ukraine by the EU of 1.8 billion Euros aid signed in Riga. Report informs, the document was signed in the Fourth Summit of the Eastern Partnership countries ongoing today in Riga.

The memorandum was signed in the presence of the President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.

The ceremony was attended by the European Commissioner for Budget, Valdis Dombrovskis, the Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Valeriy Gontarev and Finance Minister, Natalia Yaresko.