Member of the US House of Representatives convicted of embezzlement

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The House Ethics Committee on Thursday deferred its probe into the alleged misuse of campaign funds by Rep. Duncan Hunter at the request of the Justice Department.

Report informs citing the Wall Street Journal, Justice Department makes such requests when it is conducting its own investigation.

The California Republican may have used tens of thousands of dollars from his congressional campaign committee for his personal use, according to an August 2016 report from the Office of Congressional Ethics. The expenses may have included paying for family travel, flights, utilities, health care, school uniforms and tuition, jewelry and groceries.

the US Justice Department became interested in the matter. Hunter's lawyers insist that out of an abundance of caution, he took corrective action in consultation with the FEC and, ultimately, he and his wife personally repaid the campaign approximately $60,000.