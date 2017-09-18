Member of Kirkuk Provincial Assembly: Iraqi Turkmens will not divide homeland - OPINION

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ "We, Iraqi Turkmens will not take part in the division of the homeland".

Ali Mehdi Sadik, a member of the Kirkuk Provincial Assembly told Report, answering question about participation of Turkmens in the referendum, to be held by the Kurdish local government in northern Iraq.

According to him, mistakes made by the central government, the US and the Kurds since 2003 have caused such a situation in the country: "Iraq, especially Kirkuk and Turkmen regions, is experiencing a big problem. It's almost a war expected".

Ali Mehdi Sadik commented on the issue of supporting statements by Turkmen MP Muna Kahveci and Chairman of Turkmen Development Party Mahammad Sadettin Elkhanli regarding the referendum: "They are representatives of the organizations established by the Kurdish parties, they cannot represent the Turkmens. Turkmens' confidence in them is zero".

Notably, in his interview with local correspondents, Ali Mehdi Sadik said that there are various armed groups in Iraq and noted that Turkmens have never had such a force and spoke about establishment of such a union now: "We were late for creating self-defense forces. We had to build it after 2003. Fortunately, we built it albeit belatedly. This force will protect safety of all Turkmens in unity and solidarity. Turkmens should have the forces as each region. Fortunately, we will achieve this".

Notably, the local Kurdish government in northern Iraq plans to hold a referendum "on independence" on September 25. The United States, UK, Iran and Turkey are against this referendum, while Israel supports the Kurds action.