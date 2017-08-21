 Top
    Melbourne district cordoned off due to terrorist threat

    Sappers and bomb disposal robots are working on site© AP

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ The area in the north-west of the Australian city of Melbourne is cordoned off, sappers and a bomb disposal robots are working on site, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    At the moment, a team of sappers using a robot exploring a bus parked on one of the streets. A fire brigade also works on site.

    The incident takes place the building of local authorities - the city council of Moonee Valley, the library and the police department.

    The council building is closed, but staff evacuation is not carried out.

