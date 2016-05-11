 Top
    Close photo mode

    Meeting of foreign ministers of 'Norman Quartet' held in Berlin

    There will not be a general statement after the meeting of foreign ministers of Norman Quartet in Berlin

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Foreign Minister of "Norman Quartet" (Germany, Russia, France, Ukraine) for the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine ended in Berlin, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    The meeting lasted almost three hours. On the eve of the talks, Russian minister Sergey Lavrov held a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

    Representative of the German Foreign Ministry said that there will not be a general statement after the meeting of Norman Quartet.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi