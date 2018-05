Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Sergei Skripal has also made good progress, we hope that he will leave the hospital.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, medical director of the Salisbury District Hospital, Christine Blanshard said.

“Although he is recovering more slowly than Yulia, we hope that he too will be able to leave hospital in due course”, Blanshard added.