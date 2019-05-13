Media: Washington requests a meeting between Putin and Trump

Washington requested a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Russian newspaper "Kommersant" reported citing a source close to the State Department.

In turn, RBC reports that the United States offered to hold talks between the two presidents on the margins of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, scheduled for the end of June.

Notably, earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov did not rule out a possible meeting between Putin and Trump.

Last time Putin and Trump talked on the phone on May 3, then the conversation of the heads of state lasted almost an hour and a half. The Kremlin noted that the conversation took place on the initiative of Washington.

The last personal meeting of the presidents was held last July in Helsinki.