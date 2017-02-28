 Top
    Media: US placed its contingent under Syria's Manbij

    US troops and armored vehicles deployed in areas under control of Manbij

    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ US Army units operating under the international anti-terrorist coalition, have been located in the vicinity of Syrian city of Manbij.

    Report informs citing the TASS.

    According to the Sky News Arabia, US troops and armored vehicles deployed in areas under the control of Manbij Military Council, but no concrete data on the number of troops and the amount of equipment was given. Channel notes that the deployment of US ground forces in the region took place after the battles for the city of Al-Bab and the mass departure of the surrounding settlements formations of the ISIL.

    Earlier, a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan İlnur Çevik said Ankara would complete its military operation in Syria "Euphrates Shield" only after taking Manbij.

