Media: Armed robbers hold 10 hostages in Paris suburb store

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armed robbers were holding 10 people hostage in a clothes store in a shopping precinct just outside Paris on Monday.

Report informs referring to France-Presse Agency, a police source confirmed 10 staff were unaccounted for but could not confirm the reports that they had been taken hostage. The incident took place in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, in the Hauts-de-Seine region to the northwest of the French capital.

No information about the details of the incident was provided yet.