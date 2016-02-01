Media: Ukraine plans to join fight against ISIS

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine has drawn up plans for a potential military contribution to the fight against ISIS in Syria in a move that could also pit its troops against Russian forces in the Middle East.

Report informs citing the foreign media, an options paper drawn up by Ukraine’s defence ministry is to be discussed this week during a visit by US Defence Secretary Ash Carter, who has been touring the world gathering support for the war against the extremist jihadist group.

According to those who have read it, the paper - produced at the behest of President Petro Poroshenko - highlights the possibility of Ukrainian forces coming up against Russian forces in Syria, and details potential contributions.

A Ukrainian government source said: “We have prepared a range of options for our support against ISIS including in Syria, which could include troops. It could result in potential clashes with Russians.”