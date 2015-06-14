Media: Tunisian diplomats taken hostage freed in Libya

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Captured Tunisian diplomats taken hostage on June 12, freed in Libya. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, channel OnTV says.

On friday a group of unknown armed men attacked the Tunisian consulate in the Libyan capital, Tripoli and kidnapped 10 members of the mission. Tunisia's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack.

Later, it was reported that the invaders have not demanded a ransom, and want to find out from the prisoners diplomats causes and circumstances of the arrest of one of the "Dawn Libya" movement leaders, Walid Klib in Tunisia.