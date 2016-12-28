 Top
    Media: Trump inauguration US Security planners brace for wave of protesters

    Police conduct intensive measures to prevent confrontations between supporters and opponents

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ US security forces consider January 20 festivities, Trump inauguration as the most risky operation of the modern era. 

    Report informs citing the New York Times, police conduct intensive measures to prevent confrontations between the supporters and opponents.

    The three dozen agencies responsible for security at the January 20 festivities are preparing for the possibility of large numbers of protesters flooding the capital, along with what may be nearly a million supporters of Mr. Trump.

    "Each inauguration is risky, but each is risky in its own way,” said Michael Chertoff, who was secretary of US security under president.

    Notably, inauguration of the 45th president of the United States will be held at the Capitol building, Congress on January 20, 2017. 

