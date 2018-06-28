Media: Trump and Putin to meet in Helsinki

 Top
    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The White House and the Kremlin have decided on the venue for Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meeting.

    Report informs citing the TASS, Fox News reported.

    It is noted that presidents will meet in Helsinki to hold the summit.

