Media: Trump and Putin to meet in Helsinki

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The White House and the Kremlin have decided on the venue for Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meeting.
Report informs citing the TASS, Fox News reported.
It is noted that presidents will meet in Helsinki to hold the summit.
