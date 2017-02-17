Media: No room found for US Secretary of States in Bonn hotels

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ On his first trip abroad as U.S. secretary of state, Rex Tillerson was forced to stay at a sanitarium in a German village known for its hot springs, 30 minutes from where other world leaders gathered. Diplomatic security agents mingled in the parking lot with elderly people in wheelchairs arriving for spa treatments.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Tillerson, the former head of Exxon Mobil Corp., was at the sanitarium because Bonn’s hotels were all booked by the time he confirmed his attendance at this week’s Group of 20 meeting.

Counterparts including U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had to make a trek out to meet him.