​Media: The UK prepares for possible NATO-Russia conflict

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Britain intends to transfer more than 1,600 soldiers, including specialists in intelligence and logistics, and 300 units of armored vehicles for Shamal Storm exercise to Jordan.

according a source in the Armed Forces of the country.

The source pointed out that these exercises are not related to the UK's participation in the fight against Islamic State.

Through the teachings, the British Army plans to work out the logistics schemes of transfering arms and personnel into the crisis zone anywhere in the world in the event of a confrontation between Russia and NATO, the newspaper notes.