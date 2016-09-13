Media: Syrian regime shot an Israeli aircraft

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Syrian regime's defense ministry claimed in a statement that it shot down two Israeli military aircraft on Tuesday after a regime held position in the country's south was allegedly attacked.

"Our air defences blocked the attack and shot down the military aircraft in (the southern province of) Quneitra and a drone" in the province of Damascus, said the statement.

Israel's military denied the Syrian regime's claim that two Israeli military aircraft were shot down.

"Overnight two surface-to-air missiles were launched from Syria after the Israeli mission overnight to target Syrian artillery positions", Israel's military said.