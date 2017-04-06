 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: St. Petersburg subway blast suspect trained at ISIS camp

    Information about the visit of Akbarzhon Jalilov to Syria checked

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ 22-year-old presumed suicide bomber carried out Monday's attack on the St.Petersburg metro Akbarzhon Jalilov has been trained at the ISIS camp.

    Report informs citing the fontanka.ru, components of the explosive device give grounds to say this. So, burnt sugar found among the components of the bomb by criminologists and specialists consider Syria to be the birthplace of this "know-how".

    Notably, on April 3, explosionin a metro train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg killed 14 people and 51 others injured. 

    Russian officials have assessed bombing as a terrorist attack.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi