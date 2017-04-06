Media: St. Petersburg subway blast suspect trained at ISIS camp

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ 22-year-old presumed suicide bomber carried out Monday's attack on the St.Petersburg metro Akbarzhon Jalilov has been trained at the ISIS camp.

Report informs citing the fontanka.ru, components of the explosive device give grounds to say this. So, burnt sugar found among the components of the bomb by criminologists and specialists consider Syria to be the birthplace of this "know-how".

Notably, on April 3, explosionin a metro train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg killed 14 people and 51 others injured.

Russian officials have assessed bombing as a terrorist attack.