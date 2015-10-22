Media: Senior official of Ministry of State Security of DPRK fled to South Korea

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Senior official of the Ministry of State Security of the North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) fled to South Korea.

Report informs citing Tass, Seoul newspaper "Ton Ilbo" wrote.

The incident occurred earlier this year.

Senior official of the Ministry of State Security moved to South Korea when he was abroad on a business trip.

Intelligence service of South Korea told national parliament that in three years 46 dignitaries fled to North Korea.