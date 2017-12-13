Media: Russian soldiers stop Assad from following Putin

© dailymail.co.uk

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ During a brief visit to Syria of Russian president Vladimir Putin on December 11, Russian soldiers stopped Assad from following Putin at Hmeymim base.

This is the humiliating moment Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad was stopped from following Vladimir Putin by Russian soldiers on his own soil when the pair staged a 'victory' announcement.

A man in military clothing placing his hand on Assad's arm and urging him to stop walking as Putin advanced with his own officials. Assad turns to his right and gestures with his hand - but stays still while his ally walks off in front of him.