Media: Russian airstrikes killed 50 civilians in Syria

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fifty civilians were killed in airstrikes reportedly carried out by Russian warplanes on the opposition-held Douma district in eastern Ghouta.

Report informs citing the foreign media, according to local civil defense sources, Russian warplanes carried out 25 airstrikes on residential areas in the Douma district.

The same sources said the airstrikes had targeted several opposition-held neighborhoods, including Zamalka, Jobar, Hamuriye and Arbin.

A number of residential buildings were damaged or destroyed by the strikes, the sources said.

"Regime warplanes don’t usually carry out airstrikes in inclement weather," he said.

"But today’s intense airstrikes came despite cloudy weather, meaning the attacks were carried out by Russian warplanes," he added.

Syria’s local coordination committees, which consist of local activists opposed to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, frequently publish news via social-media websites.

At least 250,000 people have been killed since the Syria conflict began in 2011, according to UN figures.