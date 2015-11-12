Media: Relatives of Venezuelan president held on drug trafficking

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two relatives of Nicolas Maduro, the embattled Venezuelan president, have been arrested by American officials on suspicion of drug trafficking in Haiti. Report informs referring to Russian RBC.

The two, Efraín Antonio Campo Flores and Franqui Francisco Flores-de Freitas, are thought to be related to Mr Maduro's wife Cilla – herself a high profile Venezuelan politician.

Mr Flores-de Freitas is reportedly her nephew; Mr Campo Flores has been identified as her stepson. The Flores clan are well-known in Caracas, living in the El Paraiso district and racing around on their motorbikes.

Ms Flores, the 62-year-old wife of the president, is referred to by her husband as "First Combatant". A former president of the National Assembly, she married Mr Maduro in 2013, having been partners for over 20 years. Both have children from previous relationships.

And the arrests, the day before Mr Maduro makes a controversial speech at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva and a month before hotly-contested local elections – will spark fury in Caracas.

The two men were arrested by police in the Haitian capital, Port au Prince, on Tuesday. They were flown to New York the same day, reportedly being found with 800kgs of cocaine, and are expected to appear before a court on Thursday.

New York prosecutors are yet to announce charges, or confirm the arrests.