Media: One of ISIS leaders killed near Lebanese-Syrian border

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ A special detachment of Lebanese army arrested a group of 10 militants of the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS).

One of the group leaders responsible for the execution of Lebanese captives was killed, Report informs referring to TASS.

According to Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen, special operation was launched in Vadi Al-Hosn on the outskirts of Ersal near Syrian border.

Special forces entered an armed battle as the terrorists opened fire. Severalmilitantswereliquidated.

Arrested militants were reportedly involved in arms smuggling, demolitionists and organization of attacks on roadblocks and patrols of the Lebanese army.