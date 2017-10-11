Media: North Korea produces new intercontinental missile

© Global Security

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ In North Korea, preparation process of a new model of intercontinental ballistic missile has been completed in late September.

Report informs, Japanese The Asahi Shimbun newspaper writes referring to US and South Korean sources.

According to publication, cosmic exploration has registered a special train departing from a military facility in Pyongyang at the end of last month. According to the report, previously various types of military missiles were collected. Presumably new, larger and longer-range missile that's similar to the Hwanson-14.

Experts believe that this is a modernized three-part variant of Hvanson-14, called Hvanson-13. The exact characteristics of the rocket have not been determined yet.