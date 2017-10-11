 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: North Korea produces new intercontinental missile

    Experts believe this is a modernized variant of Hwanson-14© Global Security

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ In North Korea, preparation process of a new model of intercontinental ballistic missile has been completed in late September.

    Report informs, Japanese The Asahi Shimbun newspaper writes referring to US and South Korean sources.

    According to publication, cosmic exploration has registered a special train departing from a military facility in Pyongyang at the end of last month. According to the report, previously various types of military missiles were collected. Presumably new, larger and longer-range missile that's similar to the Hwanson-14.

    Experts believe that this is a modernized three-part variant of Hvanson-14, called Hvanson-13. The exact characteristics of the rocket have not been determined yet.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi