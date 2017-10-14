Media: Nikki Haley advises Donald Trump not to accept Iran’s obeying nuclear deal

© Vanity Fair

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley advised U.S President Donald Trump not to recognize that Iran in compliance with nuclear deal.

Report informs referring to American magazine of Politico.

State Secretary Rex Tillerson and head of Pentagon James Mattis have convinced Trump in July to recognize Iran's compliance the nuclear deal as American president did not have solid reasons to state that Iran violated Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

However, U.S Permanent Representative to the UN prepared the ground for Trump’s refusal to recognize Iran’s compliance on nuclear deal while other members of administration urged for more careful approach on this issue, writes the publication.

According to publication, this occurred against the backdrop of tense relations between president and head of Department of State.