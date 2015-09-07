Media: NATO forces mistakenly attacked Afghan police officer

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan (ISAF) today mistakenly inflicted airstrikes on Afghan police officers.

Report informs citing the Tass it was reported by Pajhwok news agency.

At least 17 Afghan police killed as a result of air strikes.

According to the agency, airstrikes hit Helmand province in south, where 17 police officers in combating illicit drug trafficking became victims.

NATO led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) has not commented on the incident.