 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: NATO forces mistakenly attacked Afghan police officer

    As a result, at least 17 police officers in combating illicit drug trafficking were killed

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan (ISAF) today mistakenly inflicted airstrikes on Afghan police officers.

    Report informs citing the Tass it was reported by Pajhwok news agency.

    At least 17 Afghan police killed as a result of air strikes.

    According to the agency, airstrikes hit Helmand province in south, where 17 police officers in combating illicit drug trafficking became victims.

    NATO led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) has not commented on the incident.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi