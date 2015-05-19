 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: More than 700 thousand people suffered from floods in China

    Roads and communication lines damaged, electricity supply disrupted in a number of areas

    Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ 407 thousand people suffered from flood caused by torrential rains in the central Chinese province of Hunan. Report informs referring to China Central Television 300 thousand people were victims of disaster in Guangxi (Southwest China).

    Statement said that local authorities had to urgently evacuate 13.3 thousand people.Due to the sharp increase in water levels in rivers of province 45 thousand hectares of farmland were flooded.

    Roads and communication lines damaged, electricity supply disrupted in a number of areas. Authorities estimating flood damage.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi