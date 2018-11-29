Media: Meeting between Putin and Trump on G20 will last for two hours

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/0e33008361ac8f7eebae407ba5108c92/6020a665-7a56-41b3-bb3f-8bcc81c27e56_292.jpg

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is scheduled for December 1 in Argentina on the margins of the G20 summit. It is assumed that it will last for more than two hours, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

A source in one of the delegations said that the meeting of the two presidents is to start at 17:30 Moscow time (18:30 Baku time) on December 1 in Argentina on the margins of the G20 summit.