 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: Meeting between Putin and Trump on G20 will last for two hours

    © Reuters

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is scheduled for December 1 in Argentina on the margins of the G20 summit. It is assumed that it will last for more than two hours, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    A source in one of the delegations said that the meeting of the two presidents is to start at 17:30 Moscow time (18:30 Baku time) on December 1 in Argentina on the margins of the G20 summit.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi