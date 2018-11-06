Media: Macron disrupts meeting of Russian and US presidents in Paris

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/908ed5c12681df1d7e7f5417a8201876/f429e595-4d31-4a50-8fd3-59c5890a4d8c_292.jpg

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ The full-format meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Paris, failed, Report informs citing the Kommersant.

According to the source of the publication, the president of France Emmanuel Macron, who did not want the Russian-American summit to eclipse the events dedicated to the centenary of the end of the First World War, spoke out against holding the talks.

“So far everyone is wondering what causes the change in the format of the meeting between Putin and Trump in Paris, which was announced after the visit of the national security adviser to US President John Bolton in Russia, and come up with answers in the style of high politics, everything turned out to be banal: Emmanuel Macron asked Moscow and Washington not to conduct full-format negotiations in Paris, so that they would not “eclipse” the events and meetings prepared by the Élysée Palace. This was literally the way it was formulated”, the source emphasized.

Presidents of Russia and the US will arrive in Paris on November 11.

Trump stated earlier that this would probably not be a summit. According to him, the meeting with Putin may take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.

Earlier, spokesman of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, stressed that there would not be a “detailed” meeting in Paris because of the busy schedule, but the meeting would certainly take place “on feet”.