Media: London pushes for EU sanctions against Russian spy chiefs

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Britain presses for new EU sanctions on senior figures in Russian military spy network, Report informs citing The Times.

Sanctions can be imposed within EU's new restrictive measures against the countries that use chemical weapons.

"Members of the GRU senior leadership are on a draft list of individuals to be sanctioned under a new EU regime aimed at curbing the use of chemical weapons," the paper reads citing diplomatic sources.

The list of persons under sanctions is expected to be released in December. Half a dozen named individuals involved in the novichok attack on former GRU employee Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yuliya may fall under sanctions. The list may become the first official confirmation of the information about the identity of two suspects in Saulsbery attack whom media call Anatoly Chapiha and Alexander Mishkin.