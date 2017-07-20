Media: Kuwait obliges 15 Iranian diplomats to leave country

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Kuwaiti authorities have obliged 15 Iranian diplomats to leave the country shutting down the offices of the military attaché and cultural attaché, Report informs referring to Sky News Arabia TV channel.

“We have taken diplomatic measures against representatives of the Iranian diplomacy for the protection of Kuwait’s rights,” the country’s Information Minister told the TV channel.

The sources informed the channel that today, the country’s authorities have sent a note to the Iranian Embassy where they informed diplomats about shutting down the offices of the military and cultural attaches. The Kuwait authorities have obliged 15 Iranian diplomats to leave the country within 45 days. Thus, only four diplomats from the Islamic Republic of Iran will stay in the country.

The government of Kuwait is also going to halt the activity of all the intergovernmental committees with Iran.