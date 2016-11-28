Media: Kerry intends to deal with Russia on Aleppo before Trump takes office

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry plans to reach agreements with Russia on ending of the siege in Syrian Aleppobefore his retirement.

Report informs, The Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin writes.

According to the author, J. Kerry committed to the deal, not only because of the humanitarian crisis in Aleppo, but also because the new president Donald Trump may have "a different kind of deal with Moscow," in which the US can stop supporting Syrian opposition, which automatically put the official Washington on one side with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

D. Rogin writes that US Secretary of State implements his new diplomatic mission "behind the scenes". According to him, four officials in President Barack Obama's administration in a conversation with him indicated that it would be at best a risky attempt, but only one.

At the moment, negotiations are underway on Aleppo, in which besides Russia it is planned to include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.