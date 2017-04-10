Media: Ivanka Trump was influential in decision of US president to launch missile attack on Syria

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ivanka Trump, daughter of US president Donald Trump had significant influence on her father’s decision to launch missile attack on Syrian air base, Report informs referring to British Newspaper The Independent.

Ms Trump was “heartbroken and outraged by the images coming out of Syria following the atrocious chemical attack”. As a result, her position significantly influenced the decision in the Oval office, and administration’s subsequent reaction was stronger than expected.

On April 7 Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter that she is proud of her father’s decision to launch missile attack on Syria.

Notably, Ivanka Trump is an unpaid federal employee occupying the position of special advisor of US president.