Media: Israel bombs Syria's Damascus

Israeli army bombed Syrian capital of Damascus.

missiles had targeted a research center in the town of Jamraya, northern Damascus

According to reports, three explosions were heard in the Damascus area. Assad regime has confirmed that Israel has attacked Syria and the army responded to the missile attack.

No casualties or damage were reported.