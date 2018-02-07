Media: Israel bombs Syria's Damascus

 Top
    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli army bombed Syrian capital of Damascus. 

    Report informs citing the Haaretz, missiles had targeted a research center in the town of Jamraya, northern Damascus

    According to reports, three explosions were heard in the Damascus area. Assad regime has confirmed that Israel has attacked Syria and the army responded to  the missile attack.

    No casualties or damage were reported.

