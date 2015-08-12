​Media: IS Hackers gained access to the database of the US military

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The group of hackers, claiming their involvement with the Islamic State radical group, published supposedly personal data of hundreds of employees of the armed forces and the United States' civil servants. They also urged the militants to organize an attack on them, Report informs citing RIA News.

Hackers claimed to have data about names, e-mail addresses, passwords and telephone numbers of Air Force, NASA and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey employees, as well as the credit card data of several employees of the State Department.

"We are aware of this report, but we currently cannot confirm its veracity. Our main goal is safety of those in the service", - quotes the representative of NBC News US Department of Defense.