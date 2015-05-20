Media: IG militants killed journalist in Iraq

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ IG militants killed journalist in Iraq who refused to swear allegiance to them. Report, informs citing the TASS, the extremists killed veteran of television journalism Firas al-Bahri in Mosul in northern Iraq.

"Militants demanded the journalist to swear allegiance to them, but he refused, and he was killed" - leads channel words of the head offices of the Kurdistan Journalists' Syndicate in Mosul Akram Suleiman.

Militants kept al-Bahri in captivity for about three weeks.

According to Suleiman, extremists murdered over seven reporters in Mosul. " IG militants hold another ten journalists in secret place", he said.